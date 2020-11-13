North Carolina nightclub shooting leaves police officer, others wounded: report

At least five people, including a police officer, were shot at a nightclub in North Carolina on Thursday evening, according to multiple reports.

Authorities said the wounded people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. at Remedies Nightclub in Gastonia, N.C. At least one of the people shot was a police officer, reports said.

"He seemed to be OK," a witness said of the officer's condition, according to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Witnesses said an argument broke out that was observed by police before the shots were fired, the station reported.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene, according to Charlotte's WCNC-TV. A portion of Union Road, located near the nightclub, was shut down as authorities investigated.

Authorities have yet to comment on how many people were involved in the shooting or if anyone was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.