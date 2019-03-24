Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published

North Carolina mom purposely crashes into vehicle carrying her 2 kids amid custody dispute, cops say

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Kendra Kerry Boyd, 22, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse.

Kendra Kerry Boyd, 22, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse. (McDowell County Sheriff’s Office)

A North Carolina woman was charged after she intentionally crashed into another vehicle carrying her two children amid a bitter custody dispute with the toddlers’ father, police said.

Kendra Kerry Boyd, 22, was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of child abuse following the March 8 crash in Old Fort, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said.

DOUBLE-AMPUTEE RESCUED FROM ISLAND IN MIDDLE OF RIO GRANDE RIVER WHILE TRYING TO CROSS INTO US

She was also charged with careless and reckless driving.

Dash cam footage shows trooper narrowly avoid accident after a suspected DUI driver crashed into his cruiser

Dash cam footage shows trooper narrowly avoid accident after a suspected DUI driver crashed into his cruiser

Raw video: Trooper Adam Whitmarsh describes the scary incident where a suspected impaired driver crashed into his cruiser on a Nevada highway.

Boyd was allegedly driving recklessly and intentionally crashed her car into another vehicle driven by Philip Clapp, 21, and carrying their 2-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Boyd and Clapp were in a custody dispute over their children, police said.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam