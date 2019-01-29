North Carolina middle school students investigated after allegedly discussing Columbine-style attack

North Carolina authorities are investigating reports four middle school students allegedly planned a Columbine-style attack at their school.

Lt. Jessica Sadonikov, of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, told reporters Monday that authorities have concrete evidence that the students – all ages 12 or 13 – planned violence against certain students and a teacher at Carver Middle School.

She said an employee at the middle school alerted the school resource officer last week about some suspicious postings on Instagram, WMBF reported.

After investigating and reviewing the posts, officials determined the four students were serious about undertaking a Columbine-style attack at the school. Sadonikov said one of the alleged posters specifically mentioned Columbine when questioned.

“The safety of our students and staff is and will remain of paramount importance. This day and time, we cannot be too careful,” the Public Schools of Scotland County said in a statement to ABC15 News. “We must take even the smallest threat seriously, and we must have the proper authorities investigate every incident.”

It continued: “We will continue to work together with law enforcement to investigate this and any other threat against our schools, students, or staff.”

The sheriff’s office said they are seeking secured custody of the students and are petitioning charges filed against them.

Sadonikov said the investigation is ongoing.