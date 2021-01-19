North Carolina men arrested after police pull over car for speeding, find dead body in trunk

Four men were arrested in North Carolina early Monday after police stopped their car for speeding and discovered a dead body inside the trunk, authorities said.

Officer C. Roberts with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department pulled over the vehicle at 1 a.m., the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Shortly after the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said Roberts discovered the body of a man inside the trunk. The man, identified as 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids, suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators later learned he was likely murdered just outside the city limits.

Police detectives called deputies from the sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation, which led to the arrests of the four occupants of the vehicle.

Ralik Robinson, 22; Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20; Shantron Avondre Person, 20 – all of Roanoke Rapids – and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, of Halifax, were all charged with murder, according to the sheriff's office.

The four men were booked into Halifax County Detention Center with a pending court date set for Jan. 20.