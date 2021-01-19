Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina men arrested after police pull over car for speeding, find dead body in trunk

The men were charged with murder

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four men were arrested in North Carolina early Monday after police stopped their car for speeding and discovered a dead body inside the trunk, authorities said.

Officer C. Roberts with the Roanoke Rapids Police Department pulled over the vehicle at 1 a.m., the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

CALIFORNIA DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER 'FULLY LOADED AR-15,' 'IT' CLOWN MASK FOUND IN CAR, POLICE SAY

Shortly after the traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said Roberts discovered the body of a man inside the trunk. The man, identified as 23-year-old Trevon Quantavius Fields of Roanoke Rapids, suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators later learned he was likely murdered just outside the city limits.

Ralik Robinson, 22, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20, Shantron Avondre Person, 20, and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, were all charged with murder, authorities said.

Ralik Robinson, 22, Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20, Shantron Avondre Person, 20, and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, were all charged with murder, authorities said. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Police detectives called deputies from the sheriff’s office to assist in the investigation, which led to the arrests of the four occupants of the vehicle.

Ralik Robinson, 22; Trevathann Myquan Shearin, 20; Shantron Avondre Person, 20 – all of Roanoke Rapids – and Deluntae Jaequon Squire, 23, of Halifax, were all charged with murder, according to the sheriff's office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The four men were booked into Halifax County Detention Center with a pending court date set for Jan. 20.

Your Money