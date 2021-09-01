North Carolina man on the run after 2 killed in quadruple shooting, reports say

A manhunt in North Carolina continued on Wednesday for a man suspected in a quadruple shooting that left two people dead, according to local reports.

Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43, is wanted on two charges of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting in Wilson County on Tuesday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Horne allegedly shot and killed a man inside a Wilson County home and wounded two women before he fled in a Buick with another woman and an 8-month-old baby, WRAL-TV reported. Deputies later found the vehicle 20 miles away in Edgecombe County.

Inside the Buick, which had sustained multiple bullet holes, deputies found the woman dead and the baby still alive, the station reported.

The baby was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. The two women shot in Wilson County were also treated at a hospital. None of their current conditions were immediately available.

Meanwhile, Horne was believed to have been seen getting into a 2000-model GMC Yukon SUV with black rims and champagne in color, WNCT reported.

On Wednesday, deputies arrested Horne’s brother, Timothy, for allegedly helping Horne escape after the quadruple shooting, according to WRAL reporter Joe Fisher.

Horne’s current whereabouts are unknown and authorities asked anyone with information to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Horne was described as 5-foot-11, 220 pounds and was reportedly last seen wearing a white hoodie.