North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man arrested for impersonating cop after pulling over murder suspects at gunpoint, police say

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A North Carolina man was charged with impersonating a police officer after he allegedly joined the real deal in chasing down – and seemingly arresting – a murder suspect last month.

David Adams, 30, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with an incident that unfolded around 11 p.m. on Oct. 5, when officers stopped five people in a car outside a grocery store in Wilson. Police reportedly believed one of the vehicle's occupants was a murder suspect.

When officers approached the vehicle, however, the car took off, WITN reported. Cops chased the vehicle for a couple of miles before a man, later identified as Adams, driving a black Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past them and intervened — reportedly cornering the suspect's vehicle between his car and the pursuing officers.

David Adams, 30, was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after he allegedly pulled over a vehicle of murder suspects in North Carolina on Oct. 5.

Adams allegedly ordered the driver out of the vehicle at gunpoint and handcuffed him. Wilson Police Department officers weren't sure who Adams was or if he was a law enforcement officer, so they ordered him to stop searching the suspect.

The 30-year-old eventually left the scene, but on Wednesday was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, online arrest records indicate.

The five people inside the vehicle that Adams helped stop were also reportedly arrested – by actual police officers – on various charges.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.