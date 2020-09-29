Machete-wielding North Carolina man leaves bloody satanic messages on sorority house, police say

A North Carolina man wielding a machete left satanic messages written in blood on a sorority house at East Carolina University on Sunday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to calls of a man armed with a machete walking in an area of Greenville in apparent distress, ECU police said Monday. The man appeared to have harmed himself and was using his own blood to smear messages on nearby vehicles and the sorority house, according to police.

“I think it was just cuts, lacerations,” Capt. Chris Sutton of the ECU police told WITN-TV. “Nothing severed but enough to transfer blood onto a couple different surfaces where the individual wrote different messages believed to be satanic in nature and some of the verbiage from some of the things he was saying was also believed to be sadistic in nature.”

Officers de-escalated the situation and disarmed the man, police said. Officers then sought treatment for the man. No officers or residents were injured.

ECU student Grant Miller lives near the sorority house and told the station that he saw “a couple of upside-down crosses.”

“It said ‘Hail Satan’ like written in blood, which is strange,” he said.

Police later identified the man as 25-year-old Patrick Canter, WCTI-TV reported. Online jail records listed Canter as homeless.

Canter, who is not believed to be a student, is facing charges of injury to real property, Sutton told McClatchy News.