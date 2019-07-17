Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

North Carolina man clad only in tennis shoes told deputies he took ‘date rape’ drug: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 17 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A North Carolina man wearing nothing but tennis shoes in a Kentucky parking lot Tuesday morning told deputies he had taken the “date rape” drug before they arrested him, police said.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call around 10:25 a.m. regarding a naked man in a parking lot in London – about 75 miles south of Lexington, police said.

William J. Casey has reportedly been charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

He reportedly told Laurel County sheriff’s deputies that he had taken GHB and “did not know why he was standing outside his truck naked or how he had gotten there.”

GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, is a drug for treating narcolepsy. It has also been misused for malicious purposes, hence its nickname the “date rape” drug.

The man was identified as 46-year-old William J. Casey of Lewisville, N.C. He was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. He was being held at the Laurel County Corrections Center, the report said.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.