North Carolina
Published

North Carolina man arrested over death of 16-year-old, charged with human trafficking

The suspect was allegedly involved in a relationship with the victim when she was 15

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
The death of a North Carolina teenager on Tuesday has led police to investigate whether she may have been the victim of human trafficking.

The Greenville Police Department said officers responded to a report of an apparent overdose at the Baymont Inn. First responders were unable to save the victim, a 16-year-old girl, police said.

Authorities subsequently launched an investigation into Anthony James Cox, 21, who was reportedly in a relationship with the victim.

Courtesy of Pitt County Detention Center

Officials are withholding the name of the victim during the investigation.  

Cox has been charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude of a child, promoting prostitution, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and statutory rape of a child.

The victim was 15 when she allegedly started a relationship with Cox.

Court documents obtained by WITN show police believe Cox compelled the victim to become a prostitute, taking a portion of her earnings.

While police responded to a report of an overdose, a pending autopsy will determine the final cause of death.

Cox has been arrested and is being heled under a $3 million bond, Greenville Police said in a statement.

