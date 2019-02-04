North Carolina man allegedly broke into college student's apartment, was mistaken for 'ghost'

A North Carolina man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a college student's apartment and wearing her clothing.

Andrew Swofford, 30, was charged after the University of North Carolina at Greensboro student came home on Saturday and allegedly found the man in her closet.

“I just hear rattling in my closet. It sounded like a raccoon in my closet,” Maddie, who requested only her first name be used, told Fox 8. “I’m like, who’s there? And somebody answers me. He’s like ‘oh my name is Drew.’ I open the door and he’s in there, wearing all of my clothes. My socks. My shoes. And he has a book bag full of my clothes.”

Maddie and her roommates reportedly thought Swofford was a ghost at first. She said she's recently had shirts and pants mysteriously disappear.

After meeting Swofford in her closet, Maddie said she called her boyfriend and talked to the suspect to distract him.

“He tries on my hat. He goes in the bathroom and looks in the mirror and then is like, ‘you’re really pretty, can I give you a hug?’ she said. “But he never touched me.”

Maddie told the news station it's unclear how the man got inside her apartment.

Swofford, according to online records from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, was charged with felony breaking and entering, among other counts. He was held on $26,600 bond.