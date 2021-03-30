North Carolina man accused of poisoning wife with eyedrops is arrested for allegedly starting helicopter fire

A former paramedic in North Carolina who is accused of killing his wife by poisoning her with eyedrops in 2018 was arrested this week for allegedly starting a fire on a medical helicopter mid-flight in 2019.

Police records show that 36-year-old Joshua Hunsucker was arrested Monday afternoon on a felony charge of burning personal property.

A police report says that shortly after midnight on Nov. 26, 2019, Hunsucker set a piece of medical equipment on fire mid-flight, forcing the medical helicopter into an emergency landing, FOX46 reports.

Hunsucker's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

A month after that fire, Hunsucker was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, who he is accused of poisoning with eyedrops in September 2018.

An arrest affidavit in that case says Hunsucker told multiple different stories about what he was doing before he found his wife's body and that he resisted an autopsy for her, but a blood sample showed she had abnormally high levels of tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in eye drops, WBTV reports.

If tetrahydrozoline is consumed orally, it can lead to "drowsiness, slow breathing or absence of breathing, slow heartbeat, hypothermia and possibly even coma," according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Two days after his wife's death, Hunsucker applied for her life insurance benefits up to $250,000, according to WBTV.