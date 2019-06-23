Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lottery
Published

North Carolina lottery jackpot of $7.8M to be split among more than 2,000 winners

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 21 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Feeling like a winner? Well, if you live in North Carolina you may have plenty of company.

State lottery officials say more than 2,000 lottery players chose Saturday’s winning four-digit number in the Carolina Pick-4 game, according to reports.

That winning number? 0-0-0-0. (Yes, four zeroes.)

OREGON STORE EMPLOYEES DIG THROUGH TRASH TO HELP FIND WINNING $1,200 LOTTERY TICKET

The winners will split an estimated $7.8 million, according to the News & Observer of Raleigh.

In a Twitter message, the NC Educational Lottery officials called it the “biggest Carolina Pick 4 payout ever.”

A lottery ticket purchased in Chicago, Thursday, March 29, 2012. (Associated Press)

A lottery ticket purchased in Chicago, Thursday, March 29, 2012. (Associated Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials say so many people won that they should probably expect long lines when they go to collect their prizes.

The NC Educational Lottery has six regional offices, according to the Charlotte Observer. The locations are in Raleigh, Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville and Wilmington.