Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Good News
Published

North Carolina kids leave heartwarming note on deputy dad's patrol car

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reported a “sweet note was left on the patrol car of one of our deputies by his children.” (Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reported a “sweet note was left on the patrol car of one of our deputies by his children.” (Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office)

There is no love like family, and that love means so much to the men and women in blue.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina reported a “sweet note was left on the patrol car of one of our deputies by his children.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The note reads, “I love you Dad. Be safe.” Two hearts were drawn on the note, as well.

The sheriff’s office noted in a post on Facebook: “The loving support of our families and community sustains us each and every day!”

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.