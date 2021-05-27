North Carolina infant dies after being attacked by family's 2 dogs

A 10-month-old girl in North Carolina died after the family’s dogs attacked her while her father briefly stepped away, according to reports.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office identified the baby as Malia Scott Winberry.

Deputies responded to a call Tuesday at 8 p.m. after the infant’s father, Scott Winberry, stepped away for a couple of minutes and reportedly returned to find the family’s two dogs attacking his daughter.

NORTH CAROLINA MOTORIST CHARGED WITH STRIKING 2 ANDREW BROWN JR. PROTESTORS

Scott, himself a law enforcement officer, was attempting to revive his daughter when deputies arrived, The News & Observer reported.

"The father had left the small child inside the residence unattended for only a couple of minutes," Johnston County Sheriff’s Patrol Capt. Danny Johnson told reporters. "He heard a lot of commotion in the house, went back inside and found the baby unresponsive."

Deputies tried to revive the girl, then EMS workers tried, but no effort was able to revive the girl.

SAN JOSE SHOOTING VICTIM HELPED OTHERS TO SAFETY, FAMILY SAYS – PLUS WHAT WE KNOWA BOUT 8 OTHERS KILLED

She was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVD reported.

Authorities did not know if the girl’s mother, Bianca Patel – who works as an EMS for Johnston County, was home at the time or not.

The dogs were identified as Rottweilers, both a male and a female. A neighbor told reporters that the dogs were usually protective of the child.

CAROLINA TIGER RESCUE TAKES IN BIG CATS FROM TIGER KING PARK

Animal control took possession of the animals. The family will need to decide whether to bring the dogs back or have them euthanized.

Authorities say that they were not aware of any prior issues with the dogs, but Director Chad Massengill confirmed that the dogs have been deemed dangerous by the county.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's very solemn around here this morning," Massengill told WRAL. "It's very difficult to deal with."