North Carolina
Published

North Carolina industrial plant workers found dead, police say

Firefighters evacuated the Fayetteville building

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two employees at a Valley Proteins Inc. plant in North Carolina died at the site on Sunday, authorities said. 

Cumberland County deputies were dispatched to the industrial plant in Fayetteville around 1:30 p.m. after the employees were found unresponsive, the sheriff’s office said. 

Firefighters evacuated the building, and North Carolina’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency response team also came to the scene, the sheriff’s release said.

The workers’ names weren’t immediately released, pending notification of family members.

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating the employees' cause of death and more details will be released as they are confirmed, the sheriff's office said. 

Valley Proteins collects, renders, and recycles fat and bone trimmings, meat waste, and used cooking oil, according to the company’s website. The Winchester, Virginia-based company has locations on the East Coast and in the southern U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

