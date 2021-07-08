Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

North Carolina girl, 7, allegedly groped by man in front of her parents at public park

Bonilla is reportedly wanted in Virginia for sexual battery charges

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Raleigh police have arrested a man for allegedly groping a 7-year-old girl at a public park, according to a local outlet.

Josue Jonathan Bonilla, 27, is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child, WNCN reported

Josue Jonathan Bonilla

Josue Jonathan Bonilla (Raleigh/Wake CCBI)

The girl, Lily, and her parents told the station that she was playing in a splash pad at Moore Square Park Monday when they saw a man make his way over to the child. 

PENNSYLVANIA GROCERY STORE SEXUAL ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED, POLICE SAY

Lily’s father, Ollie, said he got a "funny feeling." 

Lily’s mother, Maureen, alleged that the man twice grabbed her daughter inappropriately. Ollie reportedly chased the man away as other parents called the police. 

The suspect, who authorities identified as Josue Jonathan Bonilla was soon arrested. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to WNCN, Bonilla is wanted in Virginia for sexual battery charges. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond – half of which is for Monday’s incident. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money