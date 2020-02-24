‘Emaciated’ pit bull corpse found in submerged backpack weighted with dumbbells, police say

North Carolina police are investigating after a man reeled in a backpack stuffed with weights and a dead pit bull, investigators said.

The man was magnet fishing Saturday from a pier in the seaside town of Sunset Beach when he pulled the backpack from the water, police wrote on Facebook. Magnet fishing is a form of treasure hunting that uses a magnet to pull objects from below the surface.

DEAD DOG ABANDONED IN CRATE IN NEW JERSEY WOODS PROMPTS POLICE SEARCH FOR OWNER

Inside, the man found a female pit bull and dumbbells, which weighed the bag down, police said. The black and brown dog was “emaciated” and appeared to have been in the water for one or two days.

Officers gave the dog a proper burial on town property, police said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunset Beach Police have asked anyone who may have information about the incident to contact the department.