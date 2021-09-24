North Carolina sisters say stranger's body was in mom's casket after funeral home mix-up: report

Two sisters from North Carolina said they made a startling discovery earlier this month when they found a stranger's body inside the casket that was supposed to contain their mother, a report said.

"There’s no similarity in the person," Jennetta Archer, one of the sisters, said in an interview. "Their size was way off. When the first person had the clothing on, she was swimming in the clothes because she was so small compared to my mother."

The sisters claim that Hunter's Funeral Home in Ahoskie, which is about 120 miles northeast of Raleigh, failed to acknowledge the issue and even denied that the person was someone else, WAVY-TV reported. Their mom's body was eventually located in the embalming room, they said.

"It would have been a different situation if they had just come up front and addressed it immediately to show that yes, they did, they made an error," Archer said.

The funeral home did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News. The home claimed that it reached out to the family to apologize, but the sisters said they never received the call.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 7.

The sisters said they were perplexed that an error on such a scale could happen.

"What do you do to prevent something like that from happening? Don’t they have a chart per person and treat them like a customer or a patient or whatever you want to refer to them as so that you don’t have them mixed up?" Archer said