South Carolina ex-boyfriend slashed woman’s head, neck with ‘large’ knife, police say

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A South Carolina man slashed his ex-girlfriend’s head and neck with a “large” knife Friday morning and remains at large, police said.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call from a home in Easley. S.C. around 7:15 a.m., the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. When deputies arrived at the home, they found a 36-year-old woman with lacerations on head and neck, the release said.

Boyce Derek Lowrance is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.  (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

The woman told the deputies that her wounds were “caused from being cut with a large knife,” according to the release. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, the release said.

Investigators identified the slashing suspect as the woman’s ex-boyfriend, 39-year-old Boyce Derek Lowrance, who fled on foot moments before sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home, the release said.

Further evidence determined that a “verbal dispute” inside the home had turned into a “violent confrontation.” The ex-boyfriend had produced a knife and cut the victim on her head and neck, police said.

A large “fixed blade knife” was recovered inside the residence and is believed to be the weapon used in the attack, police said. The suspect remains at large and is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s office at 864-898-5500.

