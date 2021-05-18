North Carolina DA: Andrew Brown Jr.'s death 'tragic' but 'justified'

North Carolina District Attorney Andrew Womble said at a press conference on Tuesday that the deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. "while tragic, was justified" – and no law enforcement officers will be criminally charged in the case.

Womble, the elected district attorney for Judicial District 1, which covers seven counties of the northeastern part of the state, said that Brown was shot at by three Pasquotank deputies, whose actions were "justified because Brown’s actions caused deputies to reasonably believe it necessary to use force to protect themselves and others."

Womble began playing four body camera videos during the press conference.

DA ARGUES THAT ANDREW BROWN JR.'S CAR STRUCK DEPUTIES TWICE, FAMILY LAWYER GAVE ‘PATENTLY FALSE’ BODYCAM REMARKS

Brown ignored deputies' commands to stop and began to drive his car directly at one of the officers, Womble told a news conference. He said the first shot fired at Brown’s car went through the front windshield, not the back as was previously reported.

Womble said that Brown used his vehicle to commit assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants shot and killed Brown outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21.

An independent autopsy released by the family found that Brown was hit by bullets five times, including once in the back of the head. Lawyers for Brown's family who watched body camera footage say that it shows Brown was not armed and that he didn't drive toward deputies or pose a threat to them. Womble has previously disagreed in court, saying that Brown struck deputies twice with his car before any shots were fired.

The shooting sparked protests over multiple weeks by demonstrators calling for the public release of body camera footage. While authorities have shown footage to Brown's family, a judge refused delayed the public release of the video by at least 30 days to allow for the probe by North Carolina's State Bureau of Investigation to move forward.

Separately, the FBI has launched a civil rights probe of the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.