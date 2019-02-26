North Carolina considers dropping ‘F’ grade to 39 percent for state public schools: report

The bar for failing test scores in North Carolina’s state public schools may be significantly lowered under the proposals of new legislation.

House Bill 145, introduced by the North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday, proposes to base grades on a 15, rather than 10-point scale. In other words, an "F" grade would constitute anything below a 40 percent score – much lower than the 60 percent mark that is the norm in North Carolina and most other states, WPLG reported.

Under the new scale system, an "A" would be 100 to 85 percent, a "B" would be 84 to 70 percent, a "C" would be 69 to 55 percent, and a "D" would be 54 percent to 40 percent, according to the bill.

The scale system would not affect students who are already performing well. But students who are underperforming in school will be allowed to continue. If passed, the law will go into effect beginning with the 2019-2020 school year, according to the bill.