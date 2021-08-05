North Carolina brothers killed by train while mourning at tracks where third brother also killed

Two North Carolina brothers were killed by a train at the site where their brother had also been struck and killed a week earlier, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a report of two pedestrians struck by a LYNX Blue Line light rail train Tuesday morning. Officers found Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Tiquiram Us, 20, unresponsive near the tracks.

Medics pronounced both men dead at the scene.

The two had been walking north on the southbound tracks just after 5 a.m. to conduct a memorial for their brother, Baltazar Us, 27, who died July 26 when he reportedly drove across the tracks into the path of an oncoming train, FOX 46 News reported.

"It’s a very tragic incident," Police Sgt. Adam Jones said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families. I can’t imagine losing your children, your siblings within a week to such tragic circumstances."

Authorities stress that the safety mechanisms for the train line were working properly. The conductor stopped the train after the brothers were hit.

Investigators suspect alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the incident.

CMPD said the investigation into the collision is still ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169, extension 1, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.