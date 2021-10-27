Nor'easter brings windy weather to New England as Gulf Coast forecast to see storms

The season’s first nor’easter is bringing incredible wind gusts to New England.

Reports along the coast of winds in excess of 95 miles per hour will no doubt bring damage and power outages from eastern Long Island, New York, to coastal Massachusetts.

The rain and flooding risk has diminished, but some areas could see 1-2 inches as the storm eventually pulls away from the coast later Wednesday.

Strong to severe storms will shift to the Gulf Coast on Wednesday with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes from Texas to southern Mississippi.