U.S.
Published

Nor'easter leaves tens of thousands without electricity

'We won’t stop until we reach full restoration for all'

Associated Press
Nor'easter vs. Alberta Clipper: Here's the differenceVideo

Nor'easter vs. Alberta Clipper: Here's the difference

In winter you’ll often hear meteorologists refer to two types of snowmakers, a Nor’easter and an Alberta Clipper. But just because these winter storms make snow, doesn’t make them the same.

Utility workers restored power to more than 125,000 homes and businesses in Maine following a weekend nor’easter, but tens of thousands of customers remained without Monday.

NOR’EASTER DUMPS SNOW, SPARKS POWER OUTAGES IN MAINE, NEW HAMPSHIRE

The storm brought heavy snow, sleet, rain and powerful gusts that knocked out electricity to more than 225,000 customers Saturday and Sunday in Maine, the hardest-hit state in New England.

Utility crews work to restore power Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, on Main Street in Greenwood, Maine. (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

About 80,000 Central Maine Power customers were without power Monday morning, along with 3,500 Versant Power customers in eastern and northern Maine. About 8,000 customers were without power in New Hampshire.

David Flanagan, CMP’s executive chairman, thanked the hundreds of utility crews and tree trimmers from around the region for their hard work.

“That being said, there is still work to be done and we won’t stop until we reach full restoration for all,” he said in a statement.

Wind and heavy snow toppled tees and branches onto power lines during the storm. Power won’t be fully restored for some customers in hard-hit areas until Wednesday night, the utility said.

