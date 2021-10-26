Expand / Collapse search
Nor'easter hits East as more stormy weather forecast for West

NYC area will receive 3-5 inches of rain

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for October 26 Video

National weather forecast for October 26

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A nor’easter developing off the New Jersey coast will bring high winds, scattered storms and heavy rainfall until Wednesday evening. 

CALIFORNIA BAY AREA DOUSED BY RAIN 

Rainfall totals will be widespread, with some spots receiving 3-5 inches of rain around the New York City area.   

Nor'easter setup through Thursday

Nor'easter setup through Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

Strong winds will mean travel delays, the possibility of power outages and fallen trees. 

Northeast rain forecast

Northeast rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

The system that brought heavy rain and mountain snow over California will move into the Plains and bring the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.   

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, temperatures will be into the mid-80s to low-90s.  

Severe storm threat in the Plains

Severe storm threat in the Plains (Credit: Fox News)

The West remains active with several storms moving in over the next few days.  

Rain will fall along the coast with plenty more snow for the mountains.  

