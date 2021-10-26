Nor'easter hits East as more stormy weather forecast for West

A nor’easter developing off the New Jersey coast will bring high winds, scattered storms and heavy rainfall until Wednesday evening.

CALIFORNIA BAY AREA DOUSED BY RAIN

Rainfall totals will be widespread, with some spots receiving 3-5 inches of rain around the New York City area.

Strong winds will mean travel delays, the possibility of power outages and fallen trees.

The system that brought heavy rain and mountain snow over California will move into the Plains and bring the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, temperatures will be into the mid-80s to low-90s.

The West remains active with several storms moving in over the next few days.

Rain will fall along the coast with plenty more snow for the mountains.