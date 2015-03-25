No verdict yet: Jury to begin 2nd day of deliberating in case of Fort Hood rampage suspect

Military jurors are set to begin a second day of deliberations in the case of the Army soldier charged in the 2009 shooting rampage at Fort Hood.

Maj. Nidal Hasan is accused of killing 13 people and wounding more than 30 others at the Texas military base.

Jurors deliberated about three and a half hours Thursday before asking the judge if they could review testimony from the Fort Hood police officer who ended the attack.

The judge agreed, then dismissed jurors for the night. Deliberations resume at 9 a.m. Friday.

Jurors heard testimony from nearly 90 witnesses, many of whom identified Hasan as the gunman.

Hasan is acting as his own attorney but has put up virtually no defense. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.