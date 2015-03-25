No plea from Salvadoran accused in Jesuit killings

A former Salvadoran military officer accused of playing a role in the 1989 deaths of six Jesuit priests has backed out of an agreement with prosecutors to plead guilty to U.S. immigration charges.

Inocente Orlando Montano was scheduled to plead guilty last month, but he didn't.

A spokeswoman for federal prosecutors says Montano informed the court Wednesday that he will not plead guilty.

Montano is charged with lying under oath and making false statements on immigration forms to remain in the U.S. He was arrested in August in the Boston area, where he has been living for about a decade.

Montano was among 20 Salvadorans separately indicted in Spain last year in connection with the slayings during El Salvador's 12-year civil war.

His lawyer didn't return calls seeking comment.