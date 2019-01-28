Michigan university student found dead after 3-day search: report

The body of a Northern Michigan University student who was last seen Thursday was found Sunday afternoon near a river by a group of volunteers assisting authorities, a report said.

Fish and wildlife major Guiancarlo Estupigan, 25, reportedly told his roommate on Thursday he was going on a hike by the Yellow Dog River in Powell, Mich. to take some nature photos.

Estupigan’s roommate alerted authorities on Friday after finding Estupigan's car covered in snow near the river, MLive.com reported. Authorities launched a search-and-rescue effort with the help of volunteers. Estupigan’s body was found around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, about 300 feet from County Road 510, the report said.

BODY FOUND IN TEXAS BELIEVED TO BE MISSING MOM EMILY WADE, POLICE SAY

Authorities said no foul play is suspected and believe Estupigan became lost and disoriented during Thursday's snowstorm, WLUC reported. An autopsy is pending by the Marquette County Medical Examiner.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Powell is located in northernmost Michigan, about a 10-mile drive from Lake Superior.