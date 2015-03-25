Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

NM officials: Teenage gunman fatally shoots 5 at Albuquerque home; suspect in custody

By | Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Authorities in New Mexico say a teenage boy has fatally shot two adults and three children inside an Albuquerque home.

The boy has been booked on murder and other charges.

Bernalillo County sheriff's spokesman Aaron Williamson says the boy's motive and connection to the five victims aren't immediately unknown.

Williamson says investigators who received a report of the shooting Saturday night are trying to determine whether the victims were related.

The victims' identities haven't been released.