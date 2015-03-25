NM officials: Teenage gunman fatally shoots 5 at Albuquerque home; suspect in custody

Authorities in New Mexico say a teenage boy has fatally shot two adults and three children inside an Albuquerque home.

The boy has been booked on murder and other charges.

Bernalillo County sheriff's spokesman Aaron Williamson says the boy's motive and connection to the five victims aren't immediately unknown.

Williamson says investigators who received a report of the shooting Saturday night are trying to determine whether the victims were related.

The victims' identities haven't been released.