NJ woman, 86, is stabbed 15 times by Georgia houseguest, police say

A Georgia woman is accused of stabbing an 86-year-old 15 times while visiting her home in New Jersey, authorities said.

Tanya Spears, 60, of Cummings, Ga., was arrested in Cedar Grove -- about 15 miles northwest of Newark -- around 4 a.m., according to news release cited by The Atlanta Journal-Consitution.

Officers had arrived at a home there to find the victim "bleeding profusely" in a bed, the press release said. The victim's husband said he called police after hearing screams and then seeing blood all over his wife's chest, the The Record reported.

Officers found Spears in a downstairs guest bedroom and arrested her, the release said.

The victim was reportedly taken to a trauma center, where she remains in critical condition.

Spears was booked into the Essex County Jail on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to the release.

The relationship between the two women remained unclear at the time of publication. Investigators are trying to identify a motive for the attack.