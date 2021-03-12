Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
NJ resident discovers unexploded WWII ordinances in backyard

Kyle M. Anderson lives in Cape May and is the father of NBA player Kyle Anderson

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
New Jersey authorities recently detonated two World War II explosives discovered in a neighborhood, only to find a third later in the same yard.

Kyle M. Anderson had landscapers dig up the backyard of his newly-purchased property in Cape May, expecting to find strange things after a neighbor told him the previous owner had buried a lot of items.

"The yard is lumpy and uneven," Anderson told ABC 6 News this week. "When the landscapers came, I advised them there will be things buried back there."

(Cape May Police)

Anderson is the father of Kyle Anderson, a basketball player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Wednesday, the landscapers found two unexploded ordinances that were decades old.

(Cape May Police)

Cape May police responded to the scene, working with the Cape May Fire Department to secure the scene and evacuate residents.

Police remained on the scene even as Atlantic City Bomb Squad members arrived and removed the ordinances.

(Cape May Police)

Once removed, the explosives were taken to a beach and detonated in a "safe and consistent" manner, the Cape May Police Department (CMPD) posted on Facebook.

The bomb squad returned Thursday with metal detectors to see if any other dangerous objects remained buried, finding a third explosive.

The property previously belonged to a retired U.S. Marine who died in August at the age of 89, NJ.com reported.

