NJ felon accused of stabbing man to death at campground -- was arrested after 4 weeks on the lam

A New Jersey man accused of murdering a man at a campground was captured after a nearly four-week manhunt, authorities said Tuesday.

Shawn Massey, 38, of Gibbsboro, was arrested in Bensalem, Penn., around 4 p.m. when a local police officer was driving and recognized him as a murder suspect in the death of 54-year-old Joseph Bottino, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies had been searching for Massey in connection with the Dec. 23 slaying. Bottino was killed at the Pine Hill Scout Reservation where he went regularly hunting.

He was found dead with "visible traumatic injuries" and died from "multiple stab and incise wounds as well as blunt force injuries," prosecutors said.

Evidence collected at the scene led investigators to Massey. His family reported him missing and told authorities they had not heard from him since the day of the killing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Massey is being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility awaiting extradition to New Jersey.