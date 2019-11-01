Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
NJ son allegedly describes chilling way he killed parents: report

The New Jersey man, 50, who police say killed his parents just months before they retired from their salon business, allegedly described in detail how he killed the pair, a report said.

Todd S. Warner was stopped by police inside a Pennsylvania casino and questioned, NJ.com reported. The paper, citing police, reported that he told the officers that he used baseball bats—two on his mom because one broke—and tried to suffocate them. He eventually stabbed them with a knife, he allegedly said. They were both 73.

He faces two counts of first-degree murder charges. Police reportedly tracked Warner down after his sister reportedly told police that she believed he was the culprit. He allegedly used his parents’ credit card for a cash advance for up to $8,000.

Warner remains held in Pennsylvania pending an extradition hearing.