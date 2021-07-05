NJ protestors break windows at home of man accused in racist rant

A man’s racist rant captured on video prompted a crowd of protesters to gather outside his New Jersey home on Monday and demand that he leave their community.

Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, is facing charges of bias intimidation and harassment in connection with the interaction he had with a neighbor last Friday.

In the video, Mathews can be using the N-word and other racial slurs while arguing with a Black neighbor. An officer arrives on the scene and Mathews appears to start antagonizing the officer. It is unclear what prompted the heated exchange.

Police officers stood outside Mathews’ condo in the Essex Place Condominiums Monday as a crowd of about 100 people shouted for him to come out. The officers later escorted him to a police vehicle while some in the crowd threw plastic bottles at Mathews.

Neighbors say last Friday’s incident was not the first time Mathews has harassed neighbors or used racial slurs.

"The guy is off his rocker and they need to get him out," Aliya Robinson told FOX 29. "He cannot be racially harassing and assaulting people, spitting on people, busting down doors, breaking windows, and writing White lives matter on stuff."

After Mathews left in a police car, some of the protesters smashed the windows of his condo before police in riot gear pushed them back.

Mathews’ charges were placed on a summons by a municipal court judge to be heard at a future court appearance, police said.

"The Mount Laurel Police Department does not tolerate hate or bias intimidation in any form," police said in a statement. "This type of behavior is totally unacceptable. We can assure residents like this are thoroughly investigated and that those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions."