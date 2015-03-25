NJ priest with history of molestation resigns amid criticism of archbishop

A New Jersey priest who attended youth retreats and heard confessions from youngsters in defiance of an agreement with prosecutors not to work with children has resigned.

The Rev. Michael Fugee submitted his request and it was promptly accepted by Newark Archbishop John Myers on Thursday evening.

Archdiocese spokesman Jim Goodness says Fugee is still a priest but can no longer say Mass or represent himself as an active member of the clergy.

The 52-year-old was convicted in 2003 of fondling a teenage boy. However, that verdict was vacated because of judicial error.

Fugee entered a program to avoid retrial and agreed to never again work with children.

There have been calls for the archbishop to resign after it was revealed that Fugee participated in youth activities.