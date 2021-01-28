Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

NJ police union wins dispute over demand that officers reveal possible involvement in Capitol riot

Neptune has since rescinded the notice to compel

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Democrats' push to make DC a state is 'clearly unconstitutional': Rep. BanksVideo

Democrats' push to make DC a state is 'clearly unconstitutional': Rep. Banks

GOP Rep. Jim Banks says the move is all part of the Democrat Party's 'grand plan' to federalize elections and 'make it hard for Republicans to ever win again.'

A New Jersey police union has won a dispute with a town that demanded local officers identify if they had participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The town of Neptune upheld a grievance filed by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP)-New Jersey Labor Council, which claimed that the town had violated its members’ "constitutional and contractual rights."

The town issued a notice on Jan. 20 that required officers to identify if they were involved in the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, D.C. The FOP argued, however, that there was "no indication, complaint, or information to suggest that any Neptune Superior Officer was in any way involved."

DENVER POLICE ARREST 3 TEENS TIED TO FIRE THAT KILLED 5 SENEGALESE IMMIGRANTS: COPS

The FOP filed a grievance against the notice, citing violations of the Fifth and Sixth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, as well as Article 1 of the New Jersey Constitution.

Ultimately, the town decided to uphold the grievance, and the town’s mayor and town council rescinded their notice.

"The FOP, and the FOP-NJ Labor Council will continue to defend our members, without fail and with the full resources at our disposal," Union President Bob Fox said in a press release on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The union also expressed that it was "pleased" with the decision both to uphold the grievance and rescind the notice.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money