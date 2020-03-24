Expand / Collapse search
Second Amendment
Published

NJ man who coughed on Wegmans worker to face charges of terroristic threats, governor says

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday chided a man facing charges for allegedly coughing on a grocery store employee and then claiming he contracted the coronavirus.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the unidentified man was charged with terroristic threats, harassment and obstruction, NJ.com reported. The alleged incident happened at the Wegmans grocery store chain's location in Manalapan, some 50 miles south of New York City.

“There are knuckleheads out there. We see them and we are enforcing behavior," Murphy said during a news briefing.

A man who allegedly coughed on a woman inside a New Jersey grocery store and then claimed to be infected with the coronavirus is faces several criminal charges, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.

Murphy said the man had gotten into an argument with a female store employee and then “coughed on the woman and told her after doing so that he had the coronavirus," according to the news outlet.

The news comes as New Jersey has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases. Overall, the state has 3,675 confirmed cases and 44 deaths, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Over the weekend, Murphy ordered the state's 9 million residents to stay home and closed all nonessential businesses until further notice.

"We are up and down the state and we will not take any noncompliant behavior," he said. "Never mind an egregious behavior."