NJ man who disappeared during January storm found dead under pile of melting snow, police say

A New Jersey man who went missing during a major snowstorm in January has been found dead under a pile of melting snow, authorities said Monday.

Andrew Fraioli, 40, vanished after stepping out of his parents' Wyckoff home around 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 during the storm, the Wyckoff Police Department said. The snowstorm would dump as much as two feet of snow in parts of the state.

Fraioli's parents told the local news outlet Daily Voice that their son had come to help them dig out from the impending blizzard. The couple said they thought their son – who was wearing a long-sleeved, green shirt, pajama pants, and slippers – had just gone to the garage to get a soda.

After being reported missing, police pinged Fraioli's cellphone to the neighborhood before the battery died but found no sign of the Lindewold resident, the paper reported. His car remained unmoved and there was no activity from his bank account.

On Monday, a neighbor called authorities to report an unresponsive male on her lawn lying under the melting snow, police said. Officers identified the man as Fraioli and determined he was dead.

Police said that no foul play is suspected in the disappearance and death of Fraioli, who worked as a drug counselor in Camden.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine a cause of death as the investigation continues.