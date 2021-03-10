Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey
Published

NJ man who disappeared during January storm found dead under pile of melting snow, police say

Andrew Fraioli disappeared during a major snowstorm on Jan. 31

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Jersey man who went missing during a major snowstorm in January has been found dead under a pile of melting snow, authorities said Monday.

Andrew Fraioli, 40, vanished after stepping out of his parents' Wyckoff home around 8 p.m. on Jan. 31 during the storm, the Wyckoff Police Department said. The snowstorm would dump as much as two feet of snow in parts of the state.

LOUISIANA MAN KILLED AFTER TRYING TO SELL DIRT BIKE ON FACEBOOK MARKETPLACE, SHERIFF SAYS

Fraioli's parents told the local news outlet Daily Voice that their son had come to help them dig out from the impending blizzard. The couple said they thought their son – who was wearing a long-sleeved, green shirt, pajama pants, and slippers – had just gone to the garage to get a soda.

The body of Andrew Fraiolo was discovered Monday under a mound of melting snow after he disappeared more than a month ago during a major snowstorm, police said.

The body of Andrew Fraiolo was discovered Monday under a mound of melting snow after he disappeared more than a month ago during a major snowstorm, police said. (Wyckoff Police Department)

After being reported missing, police pinged Fraioli's cellphone to the neighborhood before the battery died but found no sign of the Lindewold resident, the paper reported. His car remained unmoved and there was no activity from his bank account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Monday, a neighbor called authorities to report an unresponsive male on her lawn lying under the melting snow, police said. Officers identified the man as Fraioli and determined he was dead.

Police said that no foul play is suspected in the disappearance and death of Fraioli, who worked as a drug counselor in Camden.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine a cause of death as the investigation continues.

Your Money