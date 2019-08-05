New Jersey man charged in double homicide of au pair girlfriend, NYC comedy club owner, reports say

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged in the double homicide of his au pair girlfriend and her employer – one of the owners of a popular New York City comedy club, reports say.

Joseph Porter, 27 of Elizabeth, is now facing two counts of murder, weapons possession charges and criminal restraint after the two victims were discovered in suburban New Jersey over the weekend, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Police first found an injured woman lying in the street in Maplewood around 6 a.m. Saturday after responding to a report of a woman being assaulted. The woman, identified as 26-year-old Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez, was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries about an hour later, prosecutors said.

Maplewood police officers canvassing the area then found the body of 40-year-old David Kimowitz in his home nearby, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Jersey Record reported that Kimowitz was one of the owners of The Stand Restaurant and Comedy Club in New York City, according to neighbors and club employees.

“Ms. Bermudez-Rodriguez was employed as an au pair for the Kimowitz family,” the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement, adding that Porter “had been in a dating relationship” with her.

Court documents viewed by NJ.com allege Porter stabbed both victims and that Bermudez-Rodriguez had tried to end their relationship before the attack.

He was taken into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport while trying to board a flight to Mexico, the website added, citing the court documents.

Porter is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility, where he awaits an appearance in Superior Court. Officials have not released the date for his court appearance.

