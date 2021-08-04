NJ man charged with breaching Capitol, assaulting police officer set to plead guilty

A New Jersey man indicted for his role in the insurrection at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 is set to plead guilty, his attorney said Wednesday.

Scott Fairlamb, a former mixed martial arts fighter who owns a gym in Pompton Lakes, faces 12 charges, including assaulting a federal officer, entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, and acts of physical violence on the Capitol grounds.

WASHINGTON, DC OFFICER WHO RESPONDED TO CAPITOL RIOT IN THIRD TO DIE BY SUICIDE

"He’s anxious to assume responsibility for what he’s done and continue forward with his life," attorney Harley Breite told The Associated Press.

The government is seeking a 51-month sentence for Fairlamb, Breite said Wednesday. He said he will argue for a lesser sentence.

An affidavit filed earlier this year shows pictures of a man who authorities identified as Fairlamb appearing to shove and punch a police officer.

Fairlamb allegedly posted video to his social media which shows him carrying a collapsible baton outside the Capitol and saying, "What do patriots do? We f----- disarm them and then we storm f----- Capitol." Fairlamb had deleted other videos showing him enter the Capitol building, according to the court documents.

Four concerned citizens told the FBI that Fairlamb was at the Capitol that day and posted videos of himself on Facebook, the documents state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fairlamb has been in jail in New Jersey and Washington, D.C., since his arrest in January.

"Even among other rioters, the defendant’s aggression stood out," U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth wrote in an April 26 opinion denying Fairlamb’s request to be released on bail. At a hearing a few days earlier, Lamberth called Fairlamb "completely out of control" and "a clear, future danger."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.