Nikolas Cruz, gunman in 2018 Florida school shooting, to plead guilty

Nikolas Cruz is accused of shooting and killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Alleged Parkland, Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty attorneys said Friday on all 17 counts of attempted murder and all 17 counts of premeditated murder.

The 23-year-old suspect, police said, has confessed to the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Cruz's status hearing in Broward County Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was scheduled abruptly on Thursday.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, while his lawyers were present for the hearing, Cruz was not and pleas would be entered at a later date.

The guilty plea avoids a lengthy trial and Cruz will still face a jury to determine whether he gets the death penalty or life in prison, according to the report.

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz holds his head in court during day two of jury selection in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack on a Broward jail guard in November 2018. 

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz holds his head in court during day two of jury selection in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, on four criminal counts stemming from his alleged attack on a Broward jail guard in November 2018.  (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)

"We have to refer all of your questions to the defense," the Broward County state attorney’s office said Thursday night. "There have been no plea negotiations with the prosecution. If he pleads guilty, there would still be a penalty phase."

Cruz was arrested on Valentine’s Day 2018 about an hour after the attack with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

The shootings led to nationwide protests against gun violence, including the "March for Our Lives," in addition to new gun control legislation.

His lawyers have previously offered to plead guilty in exchange for a guaranteed sentence of life in prison. However, state prosecutors have been dogged in their pursuit of the death penalty. 

A large part of the penalty phase would likely focus on Cruz's mental condition at the time of the killings.

"There is very little doubt he murdered my beautiful daughter, Gina, or the 16 other victims," Tony Montalto, president of the Stand With Parkland group that represents the families of the victims, told The Associated Press on Thursday. "There is very little doubt he shot the other 17 people and terrorized all the other students at the school. We just hope the system gives him justice."

WSVN-Channel 7 reported Thursday that Cruz would also plead guilty to battery on Broward County jail guard Sgt. Raymond Beltran in November of that year, for which there will now be no trial.

Cruz was in court earlier this month for the one count of attempted criminal battery and three lesser charges during a preliminary stage of jury selection

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

