Hurricanes - Typhoons
Nicholas upgraded to hurricane as it approaches Texas landfall

As of late Monday, the storm was about 45 miles southwest of Freeport, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph

By David Aaro | Fox News
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday night and is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast this week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded Nicholas to a hurricane as its center was 20 miles southeast of Matagorda, Texas. As of 10 p.m. CDT Monday, the storm was about 45 miles southwest of Freeport, Texas, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It was moving north-northeast at 10 mph. 

On the forecast track, the center of Nicholas is expected to make landfall along the Texas coast overnight, before moving over southeastern Texas on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Workers remove banners from a post in front of Landry's Seafood House in Galveston, Texas, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, as residents and business prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP)

"Life-threatening flash flooding impacts, especially in urbanized metropolitan areas, are possible across portions of the upper Texas Gulf Coast into far southwestern Louisiana," according to the NHC

