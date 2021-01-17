California Gov. Newsom's brother-in-law arrested for domestic violence

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's brother in law, Joshua Schiller, was arrested Wednesday evening for alleged domestic violence, according to police.

KTVU reported that authorities responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a disturbance at a residence.

After speaking with the residents and investigating the disturbance, responding officers determined Schiller had allegedly committed an act of domestic violence against his spouse or cohabitant.

Police said the victim had visible injuries that were minor in nature and did not require immediate medical treatment.

Schiller was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

The 40-year-old is a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner law firm, which is based in New York with offices in San Francisco.

Representatives for Schiller and Boies Schiller Flexner did not immediately return FOX News' requests for comment.