Private island off Florida buys thousands of coronavirus tests

A luxury private island purchased thousands of coronavirus tests from a Miami health care provider to use for their residents and staff, a report said Monday.

Fisher Island, an exclusive enclave off Florida which includes America’s richest zip code, purchased the rapid COVID-19 blood test kits from the University of Miami Health System, according to the Miami Herald.

The private island made a deal with the hospital system to produce the test kits for more than 800 families that live there, the Herald said.

Employees who maintain the property of the island and those who patrol its streets will also receive tests.

Only about 1 percent of Florida’s population has been tested for coronavirus. An ordinary patient would need to meet certain criteria in order to receive one.



A yearly membership to the Fisher Island Club — the management company that oversees 216 acres including private beaches and an award-winning golf course — cost about $250,000.

