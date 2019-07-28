Newborn found dead inside Applebee's restroom in Texas

Police in Texas are reportedly searching for a mother who allegedly gave birth in the women's restroom of an Applebee's restaurant and left her baby in a trashcan Friday afternoon.

The newborn was found dead at the Irving, Texas, restaurant when an employee came in to clean the restroom about 30 minutes after the mother left, Irving police said, according to FOX 4 in Dallas.

“This kind of incident is very tragic," Irving police Officer Robert Reeves, said. "It strikes everybody in their family. Everybody’s heart goes out when you hear an infant is deceased. We definitely do not like to see this happen. There’s fire stations, there’s ambulances that you can call, there’s the hospital that’s just two more exits down the freeway."

Investigators are also looking at surveillance video and speaking to witnesses to try to locate the suspect, FOX 4 reported.

It's unclear if the baby was alive when it was born.

Texas, like many other states, has a Safe Haven Law that allows a person to leave a newborn at a police or fire station, hospital or other medical center with no questions asked.