Chicago
Newborn baby in Chicago found alive in dresser drawer discarded in alley

Trash collection in the area was scheduled for Wednesday morning

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Chicago authorities on Monday discovered a newborn baby abandoned in a discarded dresser in an alleyway, according to police.

Detectives are trying to identify the baby, whom they believe is less than a week old, the Chicago Police Department said in a Tuesday press release.

Baby found in a dresser in Chicago ally (Chicago PD)

Authorities responded to a call from a woman who found the baby in an alley on the 2300 block of North Oak Park Ave around 8 a.m., Fox 32 Chicago first reported.

Trash collection in the area was scheduled for Wednesday morning, officials told the outlet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Area 5 Detective Figueroa at 312-746-6554. Anonymous tipsters can send information to cpdtip.com.

