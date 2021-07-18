Newark International Airport cancels, delays flights amid flooding

Heavy rains and flash floods grounded air traffic at Newark International Airport on Saturday.

The airport closed a flooded economy parking lot in the afternoon, and delayed all flights by 90 minutes, according to reports.

By Sunday morning, dozens of flights into the New Jersey hub had been canceled, according to the Port Authority’s website.

A flash flood watch was in effect for the airport until 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Videos and photos on Twitter showed cars trying to get through waterlogged streets in Newark.

Some flights in and out of LaGuardia and Kennedy airports were delayed due to heavy rain, but the New York hubs escaped massive cancellations, according to flight-tracking records.

