New York's new bail law springs bank robbery suspect who pulls off another heist: cops

New York’s new bail-reform law is being blamed for the release of an accused serial bank robber who may have struck another bank after he got out of jail.

Gerod Woodbury, 42, was charged Wednesday with robbing four Manhattan banks since Dec. 30, according to reports.

After being locked up, he was sprung the next day under the new law, which did away with bail in cases involving so-called nonviolent crimes, according to the New York Post.

NEW YORK BAIL REFORM UNDER FIRE AMID WAVE OF ANTI-SEMITIC ATTACKS

On Friday, just a day after being released, Woodbury made his way to Brooklyn where he robbed another bank — his fifth in a two-week span, the paper reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The Post broke the story on its front page with the headline, “Laughing All the Way to the Bank.”

The paper reported that after Woodbury was released from jail Thursday, sources quoted him as saying, “I can’t believe they let me out. “What were they thinking?”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea highlighted Woodbury’s case to slam the bail reform law.

NEW YORK LAWMAKER BLASTS NEW BAIL LAWS AS DANGEROUS TO COMMUNITIES: 'THERE'S NO COMMON SENSE'

“What motivation does this suspect have to return to court? None,” he tweeted over the weekend. “This makes NYPD cops’ jobs harder, and makes New Yorkers less safe.”

The law, enacted last year under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s signature, took effect Jan. 1.

Supporters said the law will prevent indigent people who can't afford bail from being locked up indefinitely for nonviolent crimes. Those released on their own recognizance promise the judge to return on their next court date.

Woodbury was charged with handing tellers threatening notes and making off with more than $1,000 in two of the crimes, the Post reported.

Police said in each of the four robberies Woodbury wasn't in possession of a gun or another weapon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

He was booked on nonviolent robbery and grand larceny charges, according to reports.