New York woman, 71, leads police on high-speed chase; 3 state troopers injured

A 71-year-old New York woman was accused of leading New York State Police on a high-speed chase on Monday that left three troopers injured.

Laura Duffy, of Willow, allegedly led local police on a chase before troopers became involved following an issue in Ulster County, NBC New York reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Local police had a warrant out for her arrest after she “allegedly failed to comply with a police stop on Christmas Eve,” the media outlet reported. Officers discovered Duffy in Woodstock after she was not found at her home. She fled Woodstock in her vehicle and cops pursued her, officials said.

Police said Monday that Duffy led troopers on a 30-minute chase in Orange County that left three troopers hurt and two police cruisers damaged. The troopers were taken to a hospital, treated and released. Police did not immediately say what injuries the troopers sustained.

NEW YEAR’S EVE TIMES SQUARE DRONE GROUNDED DUE TO WEATHER, NYPD SAYS

Duffy is being held at the Rockland County Correctional Center pending a court appearance. She was charged with assault and criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental administration and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, the Daily Freeman reported.