New York woman, 32, pretended to be girl, 15, to enroll in high school classes: police

A New York woman pretended to be a teenager to enroll in a high school and take at least one day of classes, police said Thursday.

Michaelann Goodrich, 32, was arrested on Dec. 28 charged with offering a false instrument for filing, falsifying business records and criminal trespassing, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.

Goodrich told Cairo-Dunham School District officials she was a homeless teen named “Riley Madison,” District Superintendent Anthony Taibi said.

She rode the bus to and from school and attended classes on Dec. 21, according to NBC New York. Administrators felt something was strange and called police, Taibi said.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation which was diligently concluded before the end of the local schools’ winter vacation,” officials said in a statement.

Goodrich was being held at Green County Jail in lieu of a $5,000 bail, the Albany Times-Union reported.

Goodrich has a high school diploma and it was unclear why she was trying to take classes, Greene County Sheriff’s Senior Investigator Joel Rowell told NBC New York.

Officials said it was unclear whether Goodrich has made other attempts at other schools.

Cairo is located about 33 miles south of Albany.